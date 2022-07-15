Amravati chemist killing: NIA court extends custody of accused toll July 22

The special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act Friday extended till July 22 the NIA custody of seven men booked for killing 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati allegedly for a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial comments against the Prophet in a TV debate.

Kolhe was murdered on June 21 while he was on his way home after closing his shop.

The men booked for Kolhe’s murder have also been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The central agency argued that the issue has “international ramifications” as the act was done with “a view to terrorise a section of society” and that the accused’s further custodial interrogation was required.

The NIA lawyer referred to certain “controversial WhatsApp messages” and said that the same reveal “intent and motive” of the accused and form the foundation of the case indicating the seven accused conspired among each other.

The NIA said that one accused is absconding and is required to be found. It added that relevant materials have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the accused persons have to be confronted with the same materials and they need to be interrogated on the electronic evidence collected by the agency as well.

The agency’s lawyer added that while one vehicle has been recovered, two others used in the crime need to be recovered and the agency needs to find out where the knife used to kill Kohle was purchased from.

Seeking extension of remand, the central agency said that the accused are required to be taken out of Maharashtra as there is a link and a conspiracy involved, indicating that they wanted to investigate if there was any connection with the murder that took place in Udaipur on the similar issue.

“Minimum six days (NIA custody) is justified as the accused are needed to be taken out of state and going and coming back will also take time and the security of the accused is also paramount,” the NIA lawyer said.

Advocate Sharif Shaikh for one of the accused argued that there was no cogent ground made out for extension of remand. “This (Amravati) incident was prior to the Udaipur incident and they are trying to give a different colour to this incident. Let the NIA lawyer say as to what shows that the public at large is affected…this cannot be counted as a terrorist act,” he submitted.

Shaikh further argued that provisions of UAPA have not been properly applied in the case. However, the NIA lawyer said that perusal of case diary shows that there was a terrorist act. “The government is in the know and they were seized of the seriousness of the act. It has ramifications on national security,” the NIA counsel said.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan representing six of the accused said that no case under the UAPA can be made out against the accused persons.

He said that the NIA wants to take the accused persons to Rajasthan as they want to probe possible conspiracy as they have come across Call Data Records (CDRs) pertaining to international calls allegedly received by the three accused.

“There is no terror activity as one accused admittedly was a friend of the accused. He is the doctor and the victim was a chemist and they were a part of many WhatsApp groups where arguments had taken place,” he argued.

The counsel for NIA responded, “The intent was clear and large — to terrorise the country. It was not an interpersonal fight between friends and it had much wider repercussions.”

After hearing the submissions, special judge R J Kataria sent the accused for further seven-day NIA custody till July 22.