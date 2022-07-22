Amravati chemist killing: NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5

Updated: July 22, 2022 6:03:43 pm
Seven men booked for killing 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe, allegedly over a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments against Prophet Mohammed, were Friday produced before a special NIA court which remanded them in judicial custody till August 5. Kolhe was murdered in Amravati on June 21 while he was on his way home after closing his shop.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought judicial custody of the accused stating that they were in its custody from July 7 and prior to that they were remanded in police custody. The special judge allowed the same and remanded the seven accused to two weeks’ judicial custody.
Earlier, on July 15, the court had extended their NIA custody till July 22. The men have also been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The central agency, while seeking their custody on July 15, had argued that the issue has “international ramifications” as the act was done with “a view to terrorise a section of society” and their further custodial interrogation was required. The NIA lawyer had referred to certain “controversial WhatsApp messages” and said that they reveal the “intent and motive” of the accused and form the foundation of the case, indicating the seven accused conspired with each other.
Seeking an extension of remand by at least six days, the central agency had last week said the accused are required to be taken out of Maharashtra as there is a conspiracy involved, indicating that it wanted to probe if there was any connection with the murder of a tailor in Udaipur on a similar issue.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
How to train your baby to sleep through the night
Latest News
Punjab: Former IGP among three convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case
Amravati chemist killing: NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties
Doctor in the House: How to train your baby to sleep through the night
After Kim Kardashian, Lizzo wraps herself in Balenciaga caution tape
IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Second-string India ready for Windies battle
Reliance Jio reports 24% rise in quarterly profit
Veteran fund manager Prashant Jain quits HDFC AMC
12 South African cheetahs prepared with vaccines and blood tests for August translocation to India
Watch: In Maharashtra, man climbs mobile tower in drunken state, demands wife return from her parents’ home
Jesse Lingard joins Forest after leaving Manchester United
‘Not the time for ego’: Oppn candidate Margaret Alva on TMC’s decision to skip V-P poll