Amravati chemist killing: NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5

Seven men booked for killing 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe, allegedly over a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments against Prophet Mohammed, were Friday produced before a special NIA court which remanded them in judicial custody till August 5. Kolhe was murdered in Amravati on June 21 while he was on his way home after closing his shop.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought judicial custody of the accused stating that they were in its custody from July 7 and prior to that they were remanded in police custody. The special judge allowed the same and remanded the seven accused to two weeks’ judicial custody.

Earlier, on July 15, the court had extended their NIA custody till July 22. The men have also been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The central agency, while seeking their custody on July 15, had argued that the issue has “international ramifications” as the act was done with “a view to terrorise a section of society” and their further custodial interrogation was required. The NIA lawyer had referred to certain “controversial WhatsApp messages” and said that they reveal the “intent and motive” of the accused and form the foundation of the case, indicating the seven accused conspired with each other.

Seeking an extension of remand by at least six days, the central agency had last week said the accused are required to be taken out of Maharashtra as there is a conspiracy involved, indicating that it wanted to probe if there was any connection with the murder of a tailor in Udaipur on a similar issue.