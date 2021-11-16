Amravati bandh violence: 3 corporators among five more BJP leaders arrested

Amravati City Police Tuesday arrested five more BJP leaders, including three sitting corporators, for Saturday’s violence that broke out during a bandh called by senior BJP leaders in Maharashtra.

The arrested accused were identified as Jayant Dehankar, 55, former BJP president of Amravati city, Badal Kulkarni, 32, a BJP leader, and three corporators — Pranit Soni, 28, Lavina Harshe, 35, a corporator from Namuna that saw major violence and Sandhya Tikle, 58, former mayor and present corporator.

All the above accused were present during the bandh at Rajkamal Chowk where violence took place. Four vehicles and two shops were gutted in fire and glasses of several shops were shattered. Nine policemen were also injured in Saturday’s violence.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate court. Meanwhile, the internet services were started for half an hour in the afternoon around 3:30 pm and suspended once again at 4 pm. A senior police official clarified internet services shall remain suspended.

The police allowed grocery shops to remain open between 2 pm and 4 pm but for five days now, residents are unable to buy vegetables.

Suresh Jain, president of Mahanagar Chamber, an umbrella organisation of local commercial associations said, “Grocery shops and medicines were available for two hours but vegetables are still not available as the two-hour window in the curfew is not good enough for retailers (vegetable vendors) to travel to buy vegetables from wholesalers and then return to local markets and sell them. The vegetable trucks are also not being allowed to come in. We have one more meeting today with the guardian minister on the issue of giving more time to buy essentials.”

On Monday, the police had arrested Dr Anil Bonde, former agriculture minister and mayor Chetan Gavande and BJP spokesperson Tushar Bhartiya in the case. They were granted bail. Another former BJP minister, Pravin Pote Patil, who encouraged people to join the dharna is now a wanted accused in the case. The police have arrested nearly 150 people so far for the violence that took place Friday and Saturday.