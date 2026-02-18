Amol Kolhe was to head united NCP, claims Rohit Pawar

Responding to Pawar’s remarks, Kolhe said the discussions had begun during his interaction with Ajit Pawar earlier this year. “We travelled together on the day of election of Malegaon sugar factory.

2 min readFeb 18, 2026 10:03 PM IST
rohit pawar“As you all know, Ajit dada was actively involved in the talks of merger between two parties. It was decided to the extent that Amol Kolhe was to become the state president of the party,” Pawar said.
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday claimed that talks for a merger between the two factions of the NCP had progressed significantly and that Shirur MP Amol Kolhe was to be appointed state president of the unified party.

“As you all know, Ajit dada was actively involved in the talks of merger between two parties. It was decided to the extent that Amol Kolhe was to become the state president of the party,” Pawar said. He further alleged that around 13 meetings to plan the merger were held at the south Mumbai residence of senior leader Jayant Patil. “Those who doubt, can check the CCTV footage if needed,” he said.

Responding to Pawar’s remarks, Kolhe said the discussions had begun during his interaction with Ajit Pawar earlier this year. “We travelled together on the day of election of Malegaon sugar factory. And what Rohit Pawar has spoken today has been in public domain for several days now. But the man who was holding the discussion and finalised everything is no more and talking about everything that was fixed holds no meaning now,” said Kolhe.

Kolhe, a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Shirur in Pune district, is also a well-known Marathi actor who portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in popular television series. Seen as a prominent OBC face of the NCP (SP), he is known for his oratory skills and clean public image.

While leaders of the NCP (SP) have repeatedly spoken about the alleged merger discussions led by late Ajit Pawar, senior leaders of the NCP including working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare have declined to comment on the claims.

