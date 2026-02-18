Amol Kolhe was to head united NCP, claims Rohit Pawar

“As you all know, Ajit dada was actively involved in the talks of merger between two parties. It was decided to the extent that Amol Kolhe was to become the state president of the party,” Pawar said.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday claimed that talks for a merger between the two factions of the NCP had progressed significantly and that Shirur MP Amol Kolhe was to be appointed state president of the unified party.

“As you all know, Ajit dada was actively involved in the talks of merger between two parties. It was decided to the extent that Amol Kolhe was to become the state president of the party,” Pawar said. He further alleged that around 13 meetings to plan the merger were held at the south Mumbai residence of senior leader Jayant Patil. “Those who doubt, can check the CCTV footage if needed,” he said.