Amitabh Bachchan’s rib cage injury: What is it and how does it affect a person?

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he met with an accident in Hyderabad while shooting for his upcoming film Project K. In his blog, Bachchan stated that his “rib cartilage… broke” and that he suffered a “muscle tear to the right rib cage” during “an action shot”. The 80-year-old actor said he is back at his home Jalsa in Mumbai and is recovering.

“I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur… some medication is on also for pain… So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs… I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities… but yes in rest and generally lying around ..It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening… so do not come… and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming… All else is well,’’ he wrote in his blog Bachchan Bol.

According to doctors, torn rib cartilage causes severe pain while taking deep breaths and even more so while coughing. A popped rib happens when the cartilage attached to any of the “false ribs” breaks, resulting in abnormal movement. It generally takes seven weeks to recover from moderate strain. The most common cause of injuries to the rib cartilage is blunt force trauma.

Bachchan had been shooting for Nag Aswhin directorial, ‘Project K’, which also features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles. The movie, being filmed at a sci-fi set erected at Ramoji Film City, is set for release sometime in January next year.

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has sustained an injury on a movie set. In 1982, he sustained a near-fatal injury while shooting for a movie and ended up in the ICU.