Amitabh Bachchan’s account: Hackers post Twitter ‘password’ on Darknet

Minutes after the Twitter account of actor Amitabh Bachchan was hacked late on Monday, the hackers released what they said was the password to the handle on the Dark Net, a section of the internet not accessible using traditional search engines or web browsers.

Sources said ‘Ayyildiz Tim cyber army’, a pro-Pakistan Turkish hacker group established in 2002, claimed responsibility for the hack and bragged about it on the Dark Net. A few hours later, they also claimed responsibility for hacking the Twitter account of singer Adnan Sami.

“They (the group) also posted the actor’s Twitter password. However, it did not have any bearing as the account was restored within an hour after we wrote to Twitter India,” said a senior police officer. The officer said so far, there is no clarity on how the account was compromised.

Police have not registered an offence as Bachchan is yet to submit an official complaint. The hacker group changed the display picture of Bachchan’s account to that of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and wrote ‘Love Pakistan’ in the bio.

In a pinned tweet, the group also said, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army”. (sic)