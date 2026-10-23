‘Khoon ka badla’: Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh get threats; sender warns of ‘suicide attack’

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh on Friday, October 23, received a threat email, prompting an investigation by the Mumbai Police. The threat email was received at the office of the Mumbai civic body, in which the sender threatened an attack on Amitabh Bachchan’s house and a suicide attack at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai scheduled for November 27.

Besides, schools in Mumbai and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office have also been threatened in the email.

The email, sent by a person identifying himself as Smith Johnson, carried the subject line ‘Mumbai Bombay Bolega Khalistan Zindabad’. The sender claimed that Bachchan’s house would be targeted with a grenade on October 31, threatening retaliation in the name of “khoon ka badla”.