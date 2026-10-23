‘Khoon ka badla’: Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh get threats; sender warns of ‘suicide attack’

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Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh on Friday, October 23, received a threat email, prompting an investigation by the Mumbai Police. The threat email was received at the office of the Mumbai civic body, in which the sender threatened an attack on Amitabh Bachchan’s house and a suicide attack at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai scheduled for November 27.
Besides, schools in Mumbai and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office have also been threatened in the email.
The email, sent by a person identifying himself as Smith Johnson, carried the subject line ‘Mumbai Bombay Bolega Khalistan Zindabad’. The sender claimed that Bachchan’s house would be targeted with a grenade on October 31, threatening retaliation in the name of “khoon ka badla”.
The email also warned of attacks on schools, without specifying any particular institution, and threatened to target Mumbai Mayor’s office at 3.11 pm.
‘Suicide attack at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert’
It further mentioned a “suicide attack” at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.
“There is a concert organised by Daljit, there will be a suicide attack there,” the email mentioned.
The email also referred to the Khalistan National Army and listed the names of individuals allegedly associated with the organisation, including Eng. Gurnank Singh and Dr. Gurnivair Singh.
It also mentioned Babbar Khalsa, with references to individuals identified as Prof. Gurakaal Singh and Prof. Gurangaar Singh, alongside locations including Shahwala, Khan Rajada, Khem Karan and Jandiala Guru.
The message contained references to Khalistan-linked organisations and made threats against other targets, prompting the police to conduct checks at the BMC office and other premises.
Following the receipt of the email, police personnel reached the BMC office in Mumbai and carried out security checks at the premises. However, no suspicious object or material was found during the searches.
“A threat email was received at the BMC office. Checking has been done and nothing suspicious has been found,” said Maneesh Kalvaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone I.
The police are now examining the email and its contents to establish the identity of the sender and determine the credibility of the threats. “We are investigating the matter, as of now we request people not to panic,” the police said.