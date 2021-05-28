Amitabh Bachchan buys duplex for Rs 31 crore in Oshiwara

The deal was signed between Bachchan and Crystal Pride developers, which is developing the building at an SRA plot in Oshiwara. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a luxury duplex for Rs 31 crore at a highrise in the Oshiwara neighbourhood of the city’s western suburbs.

The duplex is on 27th and 28th floor of the building, Atlantis. The total area of the apartment is 529.94 square metres or 5,704.227 square feet. The actor is getting the flat at Rs 54,345 per square foot rate.

According to the registration documents of the flat, Bachchan had purchased it on December 31, 2020 and registered the documents on April 13 this year. He has paid Rs 62 lakh in stamp duty, which is two per cent of the total amount of the flat. He also paid Rs 30,000 for registration of the document.

The ready reckoner value of the flat is Rs 21.18 crore.

The deal was signed between Bachchan and Crystal Pride developers, which is developing the building at an SRA plot in Oshiwara. The building is under construction, sources said.

Bachchan will also get six mechanised parking slots with his duplex.

The Maharashtra government had last year announced a discount of three per cent on stamp duty for those who have paid the duty before December 31, 2020 and two per cent discount for those who paid stamp duty till March 2021. A time frame of four months was also given by the government to register the sale agreement from the date of paying the stamp duty.

“Usually the stamp duty is five per cent of the total amount of the flat and those who bought the flat before December 31, 2020 saved three per cent stamp duty, while those who paid stamp duty before March 31 this year saved two per cent of duty,” said a real estate expert.

“Due to the discount offered by the state government, a alot of big ticket deals had taken place between September 2020 and March 2021,” he added.

A detailed mail sent to the public relationship manager of the actor yielded no response.