Amit Shah’s visit pumps in energy in BJP amid challenges posed by MVA in Kasba bypolls

Facing a tough fight from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming bypolls on two Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the efforts of the state BJP got a mega push with the two-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah visited the Omkareshwar Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Saturday. The temple is under the Kasba Assembly constituency, which is going for a bypoll on February 26 due to the death of BJP legislator Mukta Tilak. The Union minister also met members of the Tilak family at their residence in the constituency. Tilak’s family had expressed displeasure over being denied a ticket to them but later declared their support for the BJP candidate.

The Union minister also went to the house of Pune BJP MP Girish Bapat in Kasba to enquire about his health. Bapat has a good influence on the voters of the Kasba constituency, which he had represented for over two decades in the Assembly. Last week, the BJP had roped in ailing Bapat, who uses an oxygen pipe in his nose and a wheelchair, for the election campaign.

Shah also addressed the party’s leaders and workers at a book release function on the Marathi version of Modi@20 and urged everyone to work hard in winning all Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

“The Union minister did not participate in the election campaign but held meetings with party leaders. His presence has encouraged the party workers to work hard for retaining the Kasba seat,” said a BJP leader.

The BJP is making all possible efforts to retain the Kasba constituency and many state ministers have been campaigning for party candidate Hemant Rasane being challenged by Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar, who has established a good connection with the voters in the last few years.

The BJP had been giving tickets to a Brahmin in the Assembly constituency for the last few decades and won the seat comfortably. But this time it has given the ticket to a non-Brahmin which has added to the concerns of the party as the Opposition has made it a political issue, saying the BJP is sidelining the Brahmin community and has forgotten the dedication of Mukta Tilak by not giving the ticket to her family members.