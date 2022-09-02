scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit to ‘reassert Fadnavis leadership ahead of BMC polls’

Alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will also be discussed in the Union minister's meeting with the party top brass in the state.

Amit Shah will be in Mumbai for two days and is likely to visit Fadnavis’ residence at Sagar in Malabar Hills. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

When Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Mumbai on September 5, BJP insiders expect him to convey an important message about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s leadership of the party’s Maharashtra unit and reassure the Centre’s support for the coalition government ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

“Shah will be in the city on a two-day visit. A visit to Fadnavis’s residence at Sagar in Malabar Hills has been confirmed,” said a party leader. The Union minister is also likely to call upon Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his Malabar Hills residence, though high on his agenda is Ganesh darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel.

In Political Pulse |On Amit Shah’s table as he visits Mumbai for Ganesh festivities: party’s strategy for BMC

“Shah wants to clearly convey that the Centre is standing behind the Shinde-Fadnavis government like a rock and that each political development in Maharashtra has the central government’s full support,” said the party leader, stressing the importance of projecting a united front led by Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the BJP in the run-up to the BMC elections.

A senior BJP leader said that by visiting Fadnavis, Shah wants to send a message that the deputy chief minister’s leadership in Maharashtra is uncompromised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah will bank on Fadnavis to deliver the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha polls for the party in the state, the leader added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

After a split in the Shiv Sena in June led to the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Sena rebels formed the government with the BJP. Eknath Shinde was sworn in as chief minister and Fadnavis had to settle for the deputy chief minister post. This, according to BJP sources, spawned disquiet in the party rank and file. “Fadnavis’s number two position in the government came as a rude shock,” said a party insider.

Must Read |Effective once, BJP hopes to utilise MNS in BMC polls, tie-up talks on

The insiders said the Shah visit is expected to put to rest speculations such Fadnavis was made a sacrificial lamb as part of a BJP strategy to reward smaller allies in view of the 2024 polls.

Shah will hold meetings with the state BJP’s core committee members. He will also meet Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the newly appointed state chief of the party, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and the party’s new ministers.

Advertisement

Alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will also be discussed. “With the Shinde faction on our side, the BJP has the Sena with it. If there is an overt or covert alliance with the MNS, we will have (Raj) Thackeray also on our side,” a senior BJP minister said.

More from Mumbai

Although the MNS is not a major electoral force, the BJP hopes to use Raj Thackeray’s oratorial skills to corner Uddhav Thackeray. And the Shinde faction is also keen to use the Thackeray-versus-Thackeray plot to divide the Marathi vote bank and end the Udhhav-led party’s 30-year rule in the BMC.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 04:37:03 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: 8 years after being tagged ‘unsafe’, work to demolish Carnac Bridge finally begins

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Karnataka CM blames Bengaluru waterlogging on 'corruption' in past 8-10 years

Karnataka CM blames Bengaluru waterlogging on 'corruption' in past 8-10 years

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement