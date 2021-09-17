Amit Shah to visit Nanded on Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Nanded on Friday to participate in a tree plantation drive by CAPFs. The minister will plant the 10 millionth sapling of the Central Armed Police Forces’ (CAPF) plantation drive in 2021. The CAPFs have so far planted 99.99 lakh saplings this year, while last year they planted about 1.47 crore saplings.

According to a statement from the government, Shah will inaugurate a blood donation camp in Nirmal district of Telangana on Friday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Shah will visit Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to pay floral tribute at the statues of Veer Balidani Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

In Jabalpur, Shah will participate in an event to honour tribal leaders who participated in the Independence movement. ENS