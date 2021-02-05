Amit Shah to inaugurate BJP MP Rane’s medical college and hospital on Feb 7

BJP MP Rane had undertaken the development of SSP Mandal Medical College and Lifetime Hospital four years ago on a 70-acre private land in Padve.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the newly-built private medical college and hospital of BJP (MP) Narayan Rane at Sindhudurg district in Konkan division of the state on February 7.

Rane had undertaken the development of the Sindhudurg Shikshan Prasarak (SSP) Mandal Medical College and Lifetime Hospital four years ago on a 70-acre private land in Padve village of Kudal taluka. He said that Sindhudurg district has been deprived of a good medical facility for the past seven decades.

Initially, the medical facility was to be inaugurated on February 6, however, it was rescheduled in view of protesting farmers calling for a ‘chakka jam’ and a Bharat Bandh on February 6, as per a statement issued by SSP Medical College and Lifetime Hospital.

Rane, who represents BJP in the Rajya Sabha, was elected from Kankavli Assembly constituency in Sindhudurg district for six consecutive terms.