scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Amit Shah to visit Mumbai during Ganesh festival, make BJP battle ready for BMC polls

The BMC elections are extremely significant for the BJP as the party has decided to leave no stone unturned to dislodge the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena from the BMC, which has kept its hold over the civic body for the last three decades.

amit shahUnion Home Minister will meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during his Mumbai visit. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mumbai next week and party leaders have said it will serve two purposes. Amit Shah, they said, will take part in the Ganesh festival and also interact with state BJP leaders to firm up the party’s strategy for the crucial BMC elections.

A senior BJP functionary said, “Shah is an ardent devotee of Lalbaugcha Raja. Every year without fail he comes to Mumbai during the Ganesh festival. He offers prayers accompanied by his family members at the Lalbaughcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Lower Parel in Mumbai.”

Political Pulse |With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid

Apart from attending the Ganesh festival, Shah plans to hold meetings with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar during his day-long visit. Shah will also meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The BJP has prepared an elaborate roadmap setting the target of over 134 BMC wards out of the 227. The BMC elections are extremely significant for the BJP as the party has decided to leave no stone unturned to dislodge the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena from the BMC, which has kept its hold over the civic body for the last three decades.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

During the recently concluded monsoon session of the state Assembly, the BJP-Shinde government took the decision to restore the BMC wards to 227 from 236. It brought legislation to this effect to reverse the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision to increase the number of wards. The BJP believed the ward delimitation undertaken by MVA was detrimental to the party as the addition of nine wards was done with the motive to alter those where it had an edge.

Insiders indicate that the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction are also set to strike a pre-poll alliance for the BMC elections. The Shinde faction has been tasked to wean away as many corporators from the Thackeray Sena group as possible to its fold to weaken its grip over the BMC.

The BMC is perceived as the lifeline of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as it derives its political identity and strength from the civic body. The country’s richest civic body with an annual budget of Rs 40,000 crore also stands apart as it has complex challenges to tackle. Being the financial capital of the country, Mumbai’s problems and expectations are very different from other civic bodies across the country.

Advertisement

Sources indicated that the BMC elections are likely to be delayed further. The BMC polls took place in February 2017 and were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. After the Covid-19 cases came down, the flip-flop over the delimitation of wards and the monsoons became the reasons for the delay in holding the BMC elections.

More from Mumbai

However, sources in the BJP indicated that the possibility of the BMC polls being held in January-February 2023 cannot be ruled out.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:43:26 am
Next Story

Exclusive | Pa Ranjith on 10 years in cinema, pan-Indian films, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: ‘I am waiting to see the ripples it creates’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Rupee slips to 80.15 against US dollar, Sensex trades 800 points lower

Rupee slips to 80.15 against US dollar, Sensex trades 800 points lower

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement