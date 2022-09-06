Amit shah in Mumbai: CM ensures Lalbaugcha Raja visit not ‘BJP show’

Even as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, the CM’s inclusion in the visit was made at the last moment to ensure that it does not remain an ‘only BJP’ show.

According to the Monday morning version of Shinde’s schedule, he was not to accompany Shah for the Lalbaugcha Raja visit. Shah was only to be accompanied by state BJP leaders, including deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar among others.

Sources in Mantralaya said that Shinde’s schedule prepared on Sunday night had a mention of his visit along with Shah, which was changed on Monday morning. According to his wish, he was to welcome Shah at his official residence at 2.15 pm on Monday.

Political sources confirmed that Shinde’s inclusion was made to ensure that the visit does not remain an ‘only BJP’ show. “This government is being run by Sena and BJP. Shinde is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It was important that he remains there,” a BJP leader from Mumbai told The Indian Express.