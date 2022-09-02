Amit Shah may meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray to discuss alliance for BMC polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray during his two-day Mumbai visit from September 5, according to sources in the BJP and the MNS.

The BJP’s state leaders have already been meeting the MNS chief ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

“Shah’s meeting with Raj Thackeray will be about the BMC polls,” a source said. “On Monday Raj Thackeray met Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at his Sagar residence in Malabar Hills. The same evening BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde met Thackeray at his residence, Shiv Tirth, in Dadar. State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited Shiv Tirth on Tuesday,” said the source.

Thackeray, who moved to Shiv Tirth this year, has played host to several prominent persons, including mainstream politicians. He has fully recovered since undergoing hip-replacement surgery one and a half months ago.

The elections to the 227 wards of the BMC are likely in January-February 2023. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis have announced their parties will contest the elections as alliance partners.

A close aide to Raj Thackeray said, “The MNS is being approached by both the BJP and the Shinde Sena with offers to form an alliance.” However, the MNS chief is weighing all options, he added.

The BJP and the Shinde-led Sena hope the MNS to take up the space of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in at least 30-35 wards in BMC, according to party insiders.