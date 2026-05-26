As Opp protests, Shah to hold meetings for Onion farmers in Maharashtra

The onion issue has escalated in the state, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) organised a protest march in Chandwad on Tuesday. (Express file photo)

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah, has convened a meeting on Wednesday in Delhi regarding the crashed onion prices in the state and the difficulties faced by the sugar industry.

The meeting comes in the wake of opposition protest launched in Nashik’s Chandwad against the alleged apathy of the state government towards onion farmers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, along with other ministers, will attend the meeting with Shah. Officials from the cooperation, marketing, and agriculture departments will also be present.