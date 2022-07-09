scorecardresearch
After meeting with Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to meet PM Modi today

Although the meetings are being termed as courtesy calls, sources in BJP informed that Shinde and Fadnavis were seeking approvals for a Cabinet expansion which is likely to happen soon.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 9, 2022
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)

Days after clearing the floor test to prove their government’s majority Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis travelled to New Delhi on Friday for a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

According to sources, the one-and-a-half-hour-long meeting centred around political developments in Maharashtra.

While confirming about the visit, Fadnavis said, “We have reached Delhi for a two-day visit.” The duo is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Although the meetings are being termed as courtesy calls, sources in BJP informed that Shinde and Fadnavis were seeking approvals for a Cabinet expansion which is likely to happen soon. With public interest litigations filed by the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs pending before the Supreme Court, Shinde and Fadnavis are also likely to reflect on the legal aspects with the BJP’s central leadership.

This came on a day when the Supreme Court decided to hear on July 11 a fresh plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Besides winning the Speaker’s election with 164 votes, the BJP-Shinde group coalition cleared the confidence motion in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday with the same tally as the CM pledged to “take forward Hindutva” and a “development agenda” in the state.

