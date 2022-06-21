scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Amit Shah, J P Nadda to discuss Maharashtra development with Fadnavis in Delhi

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 21, 2022 3:10:54 pm
Devendra Fadnavis with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda will hold a meeting Tuesday with party’s Maharashtra leader Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the developments in the state after senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde along with as many as 20 MLAs decamped to Surat in Gujarat.

The move by Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to move to a BJP-ruled state is being seen as a threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and BJP leaders said that the top leadership is reflecting on its next move.

Newsmaker |Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA’s ‘weakest link’ could have dealt final blow

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who hails from Maharashtra, is also reaching Delhi. Fadnavis left for Delhi earlier in the day.

BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil told the media, “If Eknath Shinde-led group makes an offer, we will surely consider. We are a political party. And we will strive to return to power for good governance and serving people.” “Although what happened is an internal matter of Sena, the BJP is concerned as it was its oldest alliance partner and had a long association of more than 25 years,” he added.

Patil also hinted at Eknath Shinde’s reported unhappiness with the Shiv Sena. Patil said, “Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut’s over-smartness is going to cost the party. The present crisis is a pointer to that as old loyal leaders feel humiliated.” Moreover, everybody in politics knows whose agenda Raut is implementing.”

Meanwhile, Ekanath Shinde was sacked as the Shiv Sena chief whip and MLA Ajay Chaudhary was given that post.

