Amit Shah in Mumbai today, to review poll preparation

BJP president Amit Shah, who will arrive on a two-day visit to Mumbai on Tuesday, is set to hold a meeting with the party’s state unit on Wednesday to discuss the strategy and review poll preparation ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all the elected members of the state Assembly to remain present in the city during Shah’s visit.

A senior BJP leader said, “The objective of the meeting is to ascertain the preparations of the state unit for the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.”

Two important aspects that will be discussed will be the preparation constituency-wise, beginning with booths and human resources. Another important index will relate to how effectively the MLA and the party was working to take forward government schemes to the masses.

After the party’s electoral debacle in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the central and state leaderships have sounded the bugle to put the cadre into poll mode.

A senior MLA said, “We have been asked to attend the meeting on Wednesday evening. All the 122 MLAs of the BJP will be present. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the poll preparation. It is to assess what progress we have made at booth levels and to what extent we have enforced the central and state government welfare schemes for the poor.”

The CMO said Fadnavis, beginning January 1, 2019, will hold a series of interactive sessions with different groups. The beneficiaries of all central and state welfare schemes will be invited to take part in the discussions. Schemes such as Prime Minister Awas Yojna, Ujjawala Yojna, Ayushman Bharat, Mudra Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, among others, will be reviewed. The CM will also look into welfare schemes such as Jalyukta Shivar towards drought mitigation and the agricultural loan waiver of Rs 23,000 crore to 50 lakh farmers.