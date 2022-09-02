Amit Shah in Mumbai on Sept 5: Ganesh darshan, political meetings on cards

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a one-day tour of Mumbai on September 5 to visit the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh mandal and hold meetings with BJP leaders.

Shah will land in Mumbai on the night of September 4. The next day, he will visit the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh mandal in the morning, following which, he will visit the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the afternoon, he will visit Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shah will also inaugurate a Nayak Charitable Trust school at the L&T campus in Powai before leaving for Delhi.

“Amit Shahji is coming to Mumbai. Since he will be here…There will be political meetings as well,” said Fadnavis when asked about Shah’s scheduled visit. Shah has been a regular at the Lalbaugcha Raja mandal. Sources in the Mumbai BJP said while no official schedule of political meetings has been planned, the meetings will be held with an eye on the upcoming local bodies elections, especially the BMC polls.