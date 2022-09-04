scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Amit Shah arrives today on two-day visit, likely to meet CM at his house

A senior BJP leader said that by visiting Fadnavis, Shah wants to send a message that the deputy chief minister’s leadership in Maharashtra is uncompromised.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah)

The state BJP is gearing up for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Mumbai beginning Sunday, mostly to hold political meetings and also to go for Ganesh darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel.

“Shah will be in the city on a two-day visit. A visit to Fadnavis’s residence at Sagar in Malabar Hills has been confirmed,” said a party leader. Shah is also likely to call upon Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his Malabar Hills residence.

“Shah wants to clearly convey that the Centre is standing behind the Shinde-Fadnavis government like a rock,” said the leader, stressing the importance of projecting a united front led by Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the BJP in the run-up to the BMC elections.

Shah is set to hold meetings with the state BJP’s core committee members.

The Union home minister is also likely to meet Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the new state party chief, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and the party’s new ministers.

Further, Shah is likely to meet MNS president Raj Thackeray. “Shah’s meeting with Raj Thackeray will be about the BMC polls,” a source said.

The BJP’s state leaders have already been meeting the MNS chief ahead of the BMC polls.

On Shah’s visit to Mumbai, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Saturday, “He (Shah) is the country’s home minister. Not just he, but every citizen of this country has the right to visit any part of the country. Journalists should not panic just because the home minister is coming to Maharashtra.”

Meanwhile, the city traffic police on Saturday issued a notification informing commuters and motorists that traffic regulations will be in force in south Mumbai, western suburbs and some parts of central Mumbai on Sunday and Monday due to Shah’s visit.

On Sunday, traffic movement will be slow from 9 pm to 10.30 pm in areas like Sahar in Andheri (East), Bandra (East), Worli sea link in western suburbs and Haji Ali, Kemps Corner, Malabar Hill and Babulnath in south Mumbai.

On Monday, traffic will be slow from 9 am to 12.30 pm and again at Malabar Hill, Kemps Corner, Babulnath, Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Saat Rasta, Chinchpokli junction, Lalbaug, Parel, Lotus junction, Worli dairy, Worli sea link and Lilavati junction.

From 2 pm to 3 pm, the traffic will be slow at Malabar Hill, Girgaon Chowpatty, Marine Drive, Regal Junction and Colaba. From 3 pm to 6 pm, traffic will be slow in Marol and Powai.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 12:51:37 am
