Amit Shah arrives in state today on 3-day visit

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Maharashtra on Friday on a three-day visit. During his trip, Shah will attend events in Nagpur, Pune and Kolhapur.

Shah’s visit comes ahead of the Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly by-elections on February 26. His visit to Maharashtra assumes significance as it comes shortly after the BJP’s poor performance in the three teachers’ and two graduates’ constituencies earlier this month.

The BJP lost from the Nagpur and Aurangabad teachers’ constituencies and Amravati graduate constituency. In Nashik, Congress leader turned Independent candidate Satyajeet Tambe won. The BJP won only the Konkan teachers’ seat.

Shortly after his arrival in Nagpur on Friday, Shah will attend a musical fountain and light show at Futala talav along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. On Saturday, Shah will visit the RSS headquarters and Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur.

On Saturday afternoon, the Union Home Minister will fly to Pune where a series of events are scheduled till Sunday.

On Sunday, which will be commemorated as Shivaji Jayanti, Shah will inaugurate Shivshrushti, a theme park depicting the life and works of the Maratha warrior king. It will be followed by a book release on PM Narendra Modi. Later in the evening, Shah will fly to Kolhapur.

Apart from these events, Shah will also hold meetings with BJP leaders ahead of the Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly by-elections.