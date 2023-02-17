scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Amit Shah arrives in state today on 3-day visit

Shah's visit comes ahead of the Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly by-elections on February 26.

On Saturday afternoon, the Union Home Minister will fly to Pune where a series of events are scheduled till Sunday. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Amit Shah arrives in state today on 3-day visit
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Maharashtra on Friday on a three-day visit. During his trip, Shah will attend events in Nagpur, Pune and Kolhapur.

Shah’s visit comes ahead of the Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly by-elections on February 26. His visit to Maharashtra assumes significance as it comes shortly after the BJP’s poor performance in the three teachers’ and two graduates’ constituencies earlier this month.

The BJP lost from the Nagpur and Aurangabad teachers’ constituencies and Amravati graduate constituency. In Nashik, Congress leader turned Independent candidate Satyajeet Tambe won. The BJP won only the Konkan teachers’ seat.

Shortly after his arrival in Nagpur on Friday, Shah will attend a musical fountain and light show at Futala talav along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. On Saturday, Shah will visit the RSS headquarters and Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

On Saturday afternoon, the Union Home Minister will fly to Pune where a series of events are scheduled till Sunday.

On Sunday, which will be commemorated as Shivaji Jayanti, Shah will inaugurate Shivshrushti, a theme park depicting the life and works of the Maratha warrior king. It will be followed by a book release on PM Narendra Modi. Later in the evening, Shah will fly to Kolhapur.

More from Mumbai

Apart from these events, Shah will also hold meetings with BJP leaders ahead of the Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly by-elections.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 03:14 IST
Next Story

Can people with 40% vision impairment practice physiotherapy, HC asks state council

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close