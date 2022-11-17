Amid talks of tie-up with MVA, CM meets Prakash Ambedkar

CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde on Wednesday met Prakash Ambedkar at ‘Rajgruha’ in Dadar, the residence of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. The meeting comes amid talks of Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)’s alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and a possible tie-up with the Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of the civic polls.

The visit also comes days before Ambedkar is set to share the dais with Uddhav Thackeray on November 20 for the relaunch event of late Prabodhankar Thackeray’s (Keshav Thackeray) website. Later, Shinde clarified that the visit was not political but was a courtesy visit during which they discussed the progress in construction work of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mills in Dadar.

Speaking about the talks of alliance with Sena and inclusion of VBA in the MVA, Ambedkar said he has had a discussion with some of the MVA partners and he has sought clarity on the VBA’s role but is awaiting a response. “I had a discussion with the MVA partners…since Congress’s Nana Patole has been claiming they would go it alone. I asked if the VBA will be included in it then what would be its role… There has been no response from the MVA so far. If there is no alliance with the MVA, the VBA will contest the polls alone,” Ambedkar said.

Ruling out the possibility of allying with the BJP or Shinde’s BSS, Ambedkar said they would not tie up with the BJP or any other party with it, owing to the latter’s ideology. Ambedkar said he has requested the CM to look into the possibility of setting up of an international centre for learning and research at a 14-acre plot at Indu Mill. He said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had agreed to set up such a centre and even agreed to provide funds for the same. “CM Shinde said he will look into it and has asked minister Deepak Kesarkar to follow it up,” he said.