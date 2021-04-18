Amid surge, BMC may take over more beds in private hospitals

According to the BMC dashboard, there are 20,423 beds for Covid-19 patients. Of these, while 4,106 beds are available, they include only 40 ICU and 14 ventilator beds.

Anticipating shortage of beds in Mumbai, BMC has indicated that additional beds from private hospitals, besides what is mandated, will be used to accommodate Covid-19 patients. According to norms, 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals are at present kept aside for Covid-19 patients.

Officials from BMC has said that amid surge in the number of cases, Mumbai may need more beds, especially with oxygen, ICU and ventilator support, in the coming days. All assistant municipal commissioners have been asked to keep track of bed requirements in their respective wards and initiate the process of taking over of beds from private hospitals as per need.

BMC had initially decided to convert Jaslok hospital into a Covid-19 facility. However, on Friday, it said that of the total 227 beds in the hospital, 175 will be used for Covid-19 patients. The rest would be used for critical patients being treated for ailments like cancer.

An assistant municipal commissioner from south Mumbai said that some private hospitals are not ready to give up more beds for Covid-19 patients. “Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has told us them to visit the hospitals, assess the situation and accordingly decide whether to convert them entirely into Covid-19 facilities.”

“Most private hospitals are cooperating. But if the requirement increases, the commissioner has ordered that hospitals be inspected and then converted into Covid-19 facilities. It will depend on the need,” said a ward officer from western suburbs.

