Amid rising heat risks, Maha gov joins hands with UNEP: 30 cities in global ‘Beat the Heat’ initiative

Speaking at the event, Martin Krause, Director of UNEP’s Climate Change Division, warned that heat is an underestimated climate threat. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

As Mumbai Climate Week began on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government announced that 30 cities across the state have joined Beat the Heat, a flagship programme of the COP30 Presidency and UNEP-led Cool Coalition aimed at accelerating heat resilience solutions globally.

With this, Maharashtra accounts for 30 of the 44 Indian cities that have signed up for the international initiative, which now includes over 230 cities worldwide.

Launching the programme, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde said the state would create a coordinated framework bringing together multiple agencies including forest, environment, rural development and municipal departments to implement cooling action plans.

“In all 30 cities, we will build a structure of convergence so that departments and local bodies work together on greening, reducing urban heat, and promoting environmentally friendly construction practices. We will act as knowledge partners and, where possible, extend financial support,” Munde said, adding that secretary level officers may oversee implementation clusters of two to three cities.

The Maharashtra cities that have signed up include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Pune, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kalyan Dombivli, Ahilyanagar, Akola, Amravati, Bhiwandi, Ichalkaranji, Dhule, Kolhapur, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Miraj and Bhusawal, among others.