Amid record demand, MSEDCL supplies 23,605 MW of power in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Tuesday provided a record high supply of 23,605 megawatts of power in the state, except in Mumbai, without any interruption amid a heatwave, officials have said. There was a historic demand for 27,212 MW of electricity in the state, including Mumbai, on the same day, they added.

Before this, MSEDCL supplied the highest demand of 23,286 MW on February 19, 23,075 on February 8 and on February 12, a record of 23,163 MW was made based on the demand.

MSEDCL said in a statement there has been a high demand for electricity over the last month. The demand for electricity has also been increasing steadily amid the heatwave in the state for the last few days. At present, the demand for electricity is between 23,000 to 23,500 MW and due to the rising temperature, it is likely to reach 24,000 MW in the next few days.

Officials said to meet the rising demand, pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work have been expedited by MSEDCL to ensure there is no load shedding in any part of the state.

MSEDCL on Tuesday received 6,578 MW from power generating companies with long term power purchase agreements with a total of 4,911 MW from NTPC and NPCIL and 4,722 MW from private projects like Adani Power, Ratan India, JSW, Sai Wardha, and Empo. At the same time, 4,688 MW of electricity was made available from new and renewable energy sources—2585 MW of solar energy, 603 MW of wind energy and 1500 MW from co-generation projects.

The remaining demand has been met by generating 1,612 MW from Koyna and other hydropower projects as well as by purchasing 722 MW from open consumer and railway power generation sources and 372 MW from the power exchange.