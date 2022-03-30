Amid raging Maharashtra battle, MVA, BJP slug it out via state, central agency ‘proxies’

On March 22, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Patankar, brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray.

Three days later, the ED attached properties worth Rs 11.35 crore of Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a case of Rs 5,600 crore fraud at the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL).

The ED’s move came after the Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to Opposition BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bhartiya for “inspection” of his residential building in Mumbai. Bhartiya has been vocal against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led Maharashtra government.

As the BJP, which rules the Centre, and the Sena-led MVA, which includes the NCP and the Congress, continue to be locked in a bitter conflict, a proxy battle seems to have been waged by the two camps by unleashing various central and state agencies against each other over the last two years, in which enquiries, summons, arrests, property attachments, and even property inspections have been used as weapons. This is not only to intimidate leaders of rival camps but also to send out a signal that any action by one side will see retaliation by the other.

While central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) and CBI have been probing cases linked to the Sena, NCP and Congress leaders, Maharashtra government-controlled agencies like the police and civic bodies have been going after BJP leaders too.

Currently, two MVA leaders and ex-ministers in the Thackeray cabinet, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, are behind bars in connection with ED cases.

Soon after the ED’s 22 March move, NCP chief Sharad Pawar called it a “gross abuse of central agencies to settle political scores”. Sena leader and its most vocal face, Sanjay Raut said, “If the Opposition feels that by pressuring the main pillar (Uddhav) of MVA you can get the government to fall and implement President’s rule, then all I can say is – wake up.”

There are several instances of tit-for-tat action through the agencies controlled by either side.

On February 21, the BMC had inspected the eight-storey Juhu bungalow of the BJP’s Union minister Narayan Rane for alleged irregularities. On August 25 last year, the Maharashtra police arrested Narayan for making a derogatory remark against Uddhav. He got bail on the same day. On February 2 this year, Nitesh was arrested in an attempt to murder case.

On March 13, the Mumbai police crime branch recorded the statement of Opposition leader and ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis in a case related to alleged phone-tapping carried out by the State Intelligence Department.

On March 14, the Mumbai police lodged an FIR against BJP leader Pravin Darekar for allegedly using bogus membership of a labour society to get elected as a director of one of the state’s biggest cooperative banks, the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.

Two months earlier, an FIR was filed against BJP leader Girish Mahajan and 28 others on charges of extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt to extort confession or property, forgery and theft, which was based on a complaint filed by a lawyer Vijay Patil.

As regards the central agencies, the ED arrested former Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik and ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh on February 23, 2022 and November 2, 2021, respectively, on money laundering charges.

The arrest of Malik, who had been taking on the Centre and BJP leaders such as Fadnavis aggressively, was considered to be so “inevitable” that he himself had tweeted about having heard of the ED’s impending raid at his Kurla residence two months prior to his arrest while also claiming that he was ready to “welcome them wholeheartedly with tea and cookies”.

Seven other MVA leaders have been probed by the ED in 2021 alone. In July 2021, the ED attached a sugar mill worth Rs 65 crore in Satara leased to a company related to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra as part of its probe into a money laundering case pertaining to the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank. In September 2021, Sena leader Anil Parab appeared before the ED in a bribery and money laundering case linked to Deshmukh.

A security establishment officer says the past two years have been “chaotic” in Maharashtra, which has not seen different governments at the state and central levels for more than a decade. “What makes it worse is that their ruling parties don’t see eye-to-eye, making it worse for officers in investigating agencies who have to do a tight rope walk.”

A senior IPS officer in Mumbai, requesting anonymity, said the rivalry between MVA and BJP and their use of police and central agencies are taking a toll on morale. “It further hurts when the cases from either side don’t sustain in the courts.”