Amid panic buying, Mumbai collector asks societies to go shop pooling

The order, once delivered by the store, will be collected at the society gate, and then it would be the committee’s responsibility to ensure that it reaches the concerned members through the security person. The order, once delivered by the store, will be collected at the society gate, and then it would be the committee’s responsibility to ensure that it reaches the concerned members through the security person.

In a bid to ensure that people do not have to step out of their homes to make essential purchases, the state government has asked residential housing societies to go “shop pooling”.

In an order issued by the Mumbai suburban collector’s office on Thursday, the managing committees of housing societies in the suburbs have been asked to place collective orders for grain and vegetable purchases for all society members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday had sent residents scrambling for groceries, and other purchases through the night and well into Wednesday. While officials said that the situation had improved on Thursday, panic buying is still prevalent.

According to the collector’s orders, the managing committees would put in place a mechanism for the period of the lockdown, where orders of the essential commodities needed by each society member would be taken together so that a collective order can be placed with a grocery store.

The order, once delivered by the store, will be collected at the society gate, and then it would be the committee’s responsibility to ensure that it reaches the concerned members through the security person.

Suburban Collector Milind Borikar, however, clarified that the orders were of a recommendatory nature. “It is meant to encourage societies to order collectively, and discourage people from stepping out of their homes unnecessarily,” he added.

The management committees would also have to make sure that its members do not step outside the society’s gate unnecessarily, and also that gardens and club houses, and other recreational amenities in the society compound remain closed till further orders.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.