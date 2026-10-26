Amid Mumbai local train disruptions,1 dies crossing platforms, 2 bodies found on tracks

A 21-year-old man was killed after being hit by an air-conditioned Mumbai local train at Bhandup railway station on Monday evening while he was trying to cross the tracks to board a train on another platform. A few hours later, the bodies of two commuters were found on tracks between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as disruptions continued in the Mumbai local train services, forcing commuters to walk on the railway tracks.

The first incident occurred around 5.30 pm, when the deceased, identified as Sahil Thite, a resident of Mulund, was crossing from platform 4 to platform 2 to board an AC local near platform 3. According to railway authorities, Thite was rushed to Agarwal Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.