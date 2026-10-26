Amid Mumbai local train disruptions,1 dies crossing platforms, 2 bodies found on tracks

A 21-year-old man was killed after being hit by an air-conditioned Mumbai local train at Bhandup railway station on Monday evening while he was trying to cross the tracks to board a train on another platform. A few hours later, the bodies of two commuters were found on tracks between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as disruptions continued in the Mumbai local train services, forcing commuters to walk on the railway tracks.
The first incident occurred around 5.30 pm, when the deceased, identified as Sahil Thite, a resident of Mulund, was crossing from platform 4 to platform 2 to board an AC local near platform 3. According to railway authorities, Thite was rushed to Agarwal Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident. The GRP did not pursue a separate case of trespassing.
Separately, the motormen discovered two bodies on the tracks between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli around 9.30 pm. While the identities of the deceased remained unclear, they were shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for further procedures. The circumstances behind their death remain unclear as per the GRP.
The incidents occurred on a day when Central Railway’s (CR) suburban services were disrupted following technical snags at two locations on the main line, affecting train movements between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan. The delays and stranded trains prompted several commuters to deboard and walk on tracks to the next station.
The Mumbai local train commuter’s death has once again drawn attention to the risks of crossing railway tracks amid the pressure of navigating Mumbai’s crowded suburban network.
Ananda Patil, an executive of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti and a railway activist, criticised the delays and their impact on commuters.
“Central Railway trains run nearly 15-20 minutes late every day, forcing commuters to travel like cattle in packed, unsafe trains. Mumbai’s commuters are not statistics; the Railways must stop treating their lives as expendable and act now,” Patil said. He also called for accident insurance coverage for suburban railway commuters.