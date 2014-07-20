Amid his spat with Uddhav, Rane aide rubs it in, joins Sena

Uddhav Thackeray with the Congress corporators who joined the Sena in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

In a jolt to Congress leader Narayan Rane, his close aide Ravi Phatak, who is a Congress corporator in Thane, joined the Shiv Sena along with six other corporators of his party on Saturday.

Phatak’s switch to the Sena comes amid the ongoing war of words between Rane and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Phatak announced his decision to join the Sena after meeting Thackeray.

Responding to the development, Rane said in a press statement, “I don’t need anybody’s sympathy. Let people go where they want. Phatak will soon realise his mistake. He will soon realise how human Uddhav is.”

The Sena chief was quick to respond in kind. “I hope someone will open the party’s doors for Rane. Till then, he will remain restless.”

Meanwhile, a day after Rane threatened to quit as state’s industries minister, sources said Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has decided to hold talks with him on Monday.

