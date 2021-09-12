Amid high-rises and a bustling IT crowd, a ‘forest park’ in Malad West comes as a breath of fresh air

Tagged as a ‘recreation ground’ in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) maps since 2002, the five-acre plot in Malad West behind Infinity Mall on Link Road used to be covered with hutments until seven years ago. When the BMC decided to raze the slum and reclaim the encroached space in 2014, over 2,000 people were living there in around 500 dwellings.

Before long, a garden was developed in its stead. No one in the area knows where the slum dwellers went, but today the “forest” park called Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Vanodyan has around 4,500 trees, including cashew, mahua, jamun and kokam.

Development of the garden began in the run-up to the last civic elections in 2017 amid Mumbai’s constant demand for public spaces. For the purposes of civic administration, Malad West is part of “P North” ward, which also includes Malad East. It is the most populous ward in Mumbai, packing within its limits as much as 7.6 per cent of the city’s population, according to the 2011 census.

While more than half of this population lives in slums, the proliferation of high-rises and malls reflects the area’s rise as an IT hub with young professionals. Their better ability to seek public spaces has seen the development of other recreational grounds as well in the area.

Soon, a 1.2-km walking/jogging track – laid with sea sand, mud and crushed stone powder so it does not hurt the knees – and a children’s playground came up and the trees grew, the park turned into a magnet for local residents, attracting hundreds every day.

“Before the pandemic, this was a popular destination for school picnics. Because of so many species of trees that we have planted, it also attracted a huge number of botany students. Now it gets the usual morning and evening walkers,” says Hanumanth Gosavi, Assistant Superintendent (P North Ward) in the BMC’s Gardens & Parks Department which is directly responsible for this patch of green.

Gosavi explains that the garden has 67 species of trees, mostly indigenous, with a smattering of exotic ones as well “to keep a balance and to aid in pollination of flowers.” In the springtime, he says, the flowering trees leave the park in a riot of colours. This is parijat season and the ground under the small flowering tree, damp after a rain shower, gets scattered with the small white and saffron blooms that it sheds every night.

On a gentle rise is a lawn with spongy grass, known to landscapers as American Blue, with a gazebo in the middle. Another part has a small open-air theatre with a mini stage, floor space and amphitheatre seating, free for both performers and audiences. It opens daily from 6 am to 10 pm.

High-rises dot one side of the park, while two other sides border a winding nullah carrying tons of the city’s garbage and sewage. On the fourth side is the Poisar river that carries all this untreated waste and empties it into the Malad creek and eventually the Arabian Sea. The park’s high walls and the dense canopy of trees, however, hide these unsightly water bodies from visitors.

The park has been sectioned into fruiting trees, shade trees, Konkan, medicinal, and coastal trees. Gosavi, who has a postgraduate degree in horticulture from Pune Agricultural University, lifts a bunch of leaves on a custard apple tree to reveal a fruit. It is covered with ants and looks like a few birds have had a go at it. “We don’t pluck any of the fruits. The aim behind growing these trees is not to harvest. Left on the tree, they help to create an ecosystem in this park,” he points out.

Standing under the shade trees and watching the leaves flutter overhead in the gentle breeze is time pass of a different order.