Amid Covid surge concern, city schools bring back safety protocol

With a surge in Covid-19 cases abroad, many schools in Mumbai have brought back precautionary measures such as use of face masks, hand-washing and sanitisation of premises, among others.

Amid various rumors doing rounds on social media, the schools are also facing frantic calls from worried parents.

However, the Christmas break has come as a breather to the schools, as they get some time to put in place precautionary measures in their premises.

At Campion school in Colaba, the mask mandate is back. Principal Francis Swamy said, “We hope to receive detailed guidelines from the government before we reopen after Christmas vacation.”

At Kanakia International School, though there is no mask mandate yet, a few students have started wearing masks. Principal Seema Kshatriya said, “Some seem to ready to follow all precautionary measures while others are still apprehensive.”

At Bal Bharati School, face mask rule is back for staffers and will be extended to students as the schools resumes after vacation in January.

“I have started wearing a mask. We are preparing the school premises to ensure social distancing. We are also bringing back arrangements such as hand sanitisers at different areas of the school,” said Principal Kalpana Dwivedi.

Advertisement

Podar Jumbo Kids, now Podar Prep – a popular pre-school chain having 75 schools in the city – has sent out messages to parents.

“Hearing the news about the Covid-19 wave can be worrisome, especially with so many fake messages floating on social media. We urge you to get vaccinated, especially booster dose,” stated the message. It also informed them about all the safety measures being taken by the school.

While face masks have been made mandatory for adults on school premises, for children, it is still optional considering the age group it caters to.

Director of Podar Education Institutes, Swati Popat, said, “We are receiving calls from many parents. The rumors on social media are adding to their worries. They want to know if the school is taking required precautions.”

Advertisement

Another fake message causing panic among parents was that Maharashtra government has allegedly decided to close all schools, while no such directive has been issued.