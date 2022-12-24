scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Amid Covid surge concern, city schools bring back safety protocol

At Campion school in Colaba, the mask mandate is back. Principal Francis Swamy said, “We hope to receive detailed guidelines from the government before we reopen after Christmas vacation.”

Students of a municipal school in Ghatkopar wear masks as they attend classes on Friday. Deepak Joshi

With a surge in Covid-19 cases abroad, many schools in Mumbai have brought back precautionary measures such as use of face masks, hand-washing and sanitisation of premises, among others.

Amid various rumors doing rounds on social media, the schools are also facing frantic calls from worried parents.

However, the Christmas break has come as a breather to the schools, as they get some time to put in place precautionary measures in their premises.

At Campion school in Colaba, the mask mandate is back. Principal Francis Swamy said, “We hope to receive detailed guidelines from the government before we reopen after Christmas vacation.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...

At Kanakia International School, though there is no mask mandate yet, a few students have started wearing masks. Principal Seema Kshatriya said, “Some seem to ready to follow all precautionary measures while others are still apprehensive.”

At Bal Bharati School, face mask rule is back for staffers and will be extended to students as the schools resumes after vacation in January.

“I have started wearing a mask. We are preparing the school premises to ensure social distancing. We are also bringing back arrangements such as hand sanitisers at different areas of the school,” said Principal Kalpana Dwivedi.

Advertisement

Podar Jumbo Kids, now Podar Prep – a popular pre-school chain having 75 schools in the city – has sent out messages to parents.

“Hearing the news about the Covid-19 wave can be worrisome, especially with so many fake messages floating on social media. We urge you to get vaccinated, especially booster dose,” stated the message. It also informed them about all the safety measures being taken by the school.

While face masks have been made mandatory for adults on school premises, for children, it is still optional considering the age group it caters to.
Director of Podar Education Institutes, Swati Popat, said, “We are receiving calls from many parents. The rumors on social media are adding to their worries. They want to know if the school is taking required precautions.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Another fake message causing panic among parents was that Maharashtra government has allegedly decided to close all schools, while no such directive has been issued.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 12:49:20 am
Next Story

Covishield and Corbevax stock over, BMC has only 6,000 Covaxin doses

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close