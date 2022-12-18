Amid alliance talks with Sena (UBT), VBA stays away

AMID TALKS of an alliance between Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi(VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar and Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), the VBA distanced itself from the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) march on Saturday raising question over the possible alliance.

Except for VBA and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) all other opposition parties extended their support to MVA’s Hallabol march on Saturday, which was organised to protest the insult of Maharashtra’s icons and against the Ekanath Shinde-led state government.

Ambedkar, who is on a Nashik tour, on Saturday said that Congress and NCP are opposing VBA’s inclusion in the MVA. “The morcha was of MVA. There are already differences in MVA to include VBA in the Aghadi. Congress and NCP are opposing VBA’s inclusion in the MVA and hence there is no question of participating in the morcha. We have taken a stand to ally with Shiv (UBT). Now, they should decide on the alliance, and everything depends upon what Uddhav Thackeray wishes to do,” Ambedkar said.

He also attacked Congress and NCP stating that the two parties are responsible for the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and because of them, the Sena (UBT) will have to suffer.

“NCP and Congress are guilty of the border dispute. We are ready to go with Sena (UBT) but we will fight alone rather than go with NCP-Congress. We will not go with BJP either at any cost. Now, the underdeveloped villages are likely to accuse Sena (UBT). NCP’s neglect towards the villagers has caused the issues there and the villagers are suffering. In such a situation, why is Sena (UBT) taking NCP’s insults on itself?” Ambedkar added.

An opposition leader said the stand taken by Ambedkar and NCP-Congress has put Thackeray in a difficult situation and has made the possible ties of Sena (UBT)-VBA uncertain for now.