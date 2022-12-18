scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Amid alliance talks with Sena (UBT), VBA stays away

Except for VBA and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) all other opposition parties extended their support to MVA’s Hallabol march on Saturday, which was organised to protest the insult of Maharashtra’s icons and against the Ekanath Shinde-led state government.

Ambedkar, who is on a Nashik tour, on Saturday said that Congress and NCP are opposing VBA’s inclusion in the MVA. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

AMID TALKS of an alliance between Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi(VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar and Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), the VBA distanced itself from the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) march on Saturday raising question over the possible alliance.

Except for VBA and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) all other opposition parties extended their support to MVA’s Hallabol march on Saturday, which was organised to protest the insult of Maharashtra’s icons and against the Ekanath Shinde-led state government.

Ambedkar, who is on a Nashik tour, on Saturday said that Congress and NCP are opposing VBA’s inclusion in the MVA. “The morcha was of MVA. There are already differences in MVA to include VBA in the Aghadi. Congress and NCP are opposing VBA’s inclusion in the MVA and hence there is no question of participating in the morcha. We have taken a stand to ally with Shiv (UBT). Now, they should decide on the alliance, and everything depends upon what Uddhav Thackeray wishes to do,” Ambedkar said.

He also attacked Congress and NCP stating that the two parties are responsible for the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and because of them, the Sena (UBT) will have to suffer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

“NCP and Congress are guilty of the border dispute. We are ready to go with Sena (UBT) but we will fight alone rather than go with NCP-Congress. We will not go with BJP either at any cost. Now, the underdeveloped villages are likely to accuse Sena (UBT). NCP’s neglect towards the villagers has caused the issues there and the villagers are suffering. In such a situation, why is Sena (UBT) taking NCP’s insults on itself?” Ambedkar added.

More from Mumbai

An opposition leader said the stand taken by Ambedkar and NCP-Congress has put Thackeray in a difficult situation and has made the possible ties of Sena (UBT)-VBA uncertain for now.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:26:43 am
Next Story

Hundreds of protesters join MVA morcha from various parts of Maharashtra

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close