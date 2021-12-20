Amended Motor Vehicles Act: Week on, drop in e-challans issued but increase in fine collection

A week after traffic police across Maharashtra implemented the revised fines as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the number of e-challans issued has dropped significantly, but the fines executed have increased.

Traffic police officials in Mumbai said they have seen a slight change in behaviour of motorists, but added that many are still unaware and measures are being taken to increase awareness about the increase in fines.

As per information received from the Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), better known as the Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police, from December 5 to December 11 i.e., for seven days the total e-challan issued to motorists were 3,89,428 and the total fines executed from them is collectively worth Rs 15,11,13,100 or Rs 15.11 crore.

From December 12, the revised fines were implemented by traffic police. From last Sunday till Saturday night, the total e-challan issued are 2.49 lakh and fines executed from them is collectively worth Rs 19.65 crore.

When asked about the drop in traffic violations after the revised fines were implemented, Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General (Traffic), Maharashtra, said, “It is a temporary phenomenon. It keeps increasing and decreasing. After three months we can get the real picture. We are creating awareness about the increased fines.”

Several motorists across Mumbai told The Indian Express that they were not aware of the increased fines. “I was not aware of the increased fines but I did not see any behaviour change in motorists. Most motorists follow traffic rules, but some tend to jump signals and people still ride without helmets,” said Saravanan Packiaseelan, a Sion resident.

Mumbai Traffic Police officials also said they are creating awareness among motorists. Mubarak Shaikh, senior inspector of Colaba traffic division, said, “Parking is a major traffic violation. Many motorists have not downloaded the MTP application. We are creating awareness among taxi drivers, bikers and car drivers to ensure they do not park in no parking zones. Water tanker drivers are also violating the no entry timings.”

PI Baliram Dhas, senior inspector of Mankhurd traffic division, said, “I am seeing a behaviour change in heavy vehicle drivers coming in from Zakat naka, who have stopped coming into the city during no entry timings as the fines are hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Heavy vehicles jam roads during peak hours and so they are not allowed to enter the city from 8 am to 11 am and again from 5 pm to 9 pm. Due to increased fines they now prefer to wait outside city limits.”

PI Sanjay Bhalerao, senior inspector of Chembur traffic division, said, “I see a 20% change in discipline among motorists, but it will take time as many are still unaware. For example, 40-50 heavy vehicles violated the no-entry rule, but now barely 15-20 are violating this rule as the fine has more than doubled.”