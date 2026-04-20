Take back ‘disproportionate’ funds allocated to 6 wards: Mumbai BJP chief to BMC panel

Satam’s move comes days after Opposition corporators from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) criticised the BJP-run administration for distributing disproportionate funds to its elected members. (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai president Ameet Satam on Monday wrote to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee chairperson, stating that the development funds allocated to six municipal corporator wards that fall under his constituency will be returned to the civic administration.

Satam’s move comes days after Opposition corporators from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) criticised the BJP-run administration for distributing disproportionate funds to its elected members.

Out of BMC’s Rs 80,000-crore budget, Rs 900 crore has been kept by the standing committee, which is responsible for overseeing the civic body’s finances. This fund is distributed among all the 227 corporators for carrying out developmental works in their wards or in the ward of their party members.