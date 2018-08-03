Ambernath: 7-year-old boy ‘bludgeoned to death’

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly bludgeoned to death in Ambernath on Thursday morning. Ambernath police said the boy has been identified as Shivam Rajak. “Shivam’s father Digvijay had reported that the boy had been missing since Wednesday night. He had gone out to buy some vegetables and did not return,” said an officer.

On Thursday, the police found the boy’s body in a ditch near his house. “The family stays in Buwapada where there is a mine. The body was found among rocks across the mine. Prima facie, it seems that he was attacked multiple times with a heavy stone that led to his death. We have sent the body for post-mortem to find out what killed him,” a senior officer said.

The police have detained a man. “We are looking for people who might have had personal vendetta against the family and also knew the boy well. We are enquiring. No formal arrests have been made,” an officer said.

