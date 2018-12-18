Ambernath: 67-year-old woman dies as ambulance ‘arrives late’

A 67-YEAR-OLD woman died in Ambernath on Sunday evening after an alleged delay in the arrival of an ambulance from the emergency response service 108. A local activist who called the helpline number said they were put on hold for around 15 minutes.

Jyoti Kaushik (67), a resident of Ambernath East, visited a homeopathic doctor on Sunday. “Around 8 pm when she came out of his clinic, adjacent to my store, she collapsed. I called the 108 helpline, which no one answered even after I called four times,” said Satyajit Burman, a local activist and a member of the Ambernath Citizens’ Forum.

Burman eventually got through to the helpline. “Despite telling them the dire situation, I was put on hold for around 15 minutes. During that time, the woman convulsed and stopped breathing,” he said.

The Ambernath police has lodged an accidental death report in the matter. “The woman suffered a cardiac arrest. She had a history of cardiac problems. We have lodged an accidental death report for the moment,” said a senior

police officer.

The chief operating officer of the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Service, Dnyaneshwar Shelke, said: “I will look into the matter and investigate.”