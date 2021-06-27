Mumbai: Fisherman arrested, sent to police custody in Ambergris case

The trio have been booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972

Mumbai police’s crime branch on Saturday arrested a fisherman for his alleged links with one of the accused arrested last week with 7kg of ambergris or whale vomit valued at Rs 7.7 crore.

Mangesh Burande (34), an Alibaug-based fisherman, was produced before the metropolitan magistrate’s court on Sunday and sent to police custody till June 29.

The police said Burande’s name cropped up during the interrogation of the two arrested accused – Prasad Pingle and Amit Patil. The police added that when asked about the source of ambergris, a high-value substance used in making perfumes and medicines, Pingle said it was bought from Burande, allegedly at Rs 40 lakh.

Burande’s lawyer Suhas Karulekar said there was no evidence of linking him to Pingle. He also opposed the police’s plea seeking seven-day custody of Burande, stating that the police had already recovered the ambergris and hence, no seizure is to be made from his client, requiring his custodial interrogation.

In its second haul in a fortnight, the police had last week arrested the duo based on a tip-off. The police said both Pingle and Patil also hail from Raigad, and they are inquiring into the exact source and recipient of the high-valued

substance.

The trio have been booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972