Ambedkar’s death anniversary: Large gathering of followers expected at Chaityabhoomi today

For followers of B R Ambedkar who will be visiting Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay their respect to him on Tuesday on his 66th death anniversary, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up multiple tents, VIP rooms, portable bathrooms and drinking water ATMs along with primary healthcare facilities and ambulances inside Shivaji Park.

Civic officials said they are expecting a large footfall of devotees this year at Chaityabhoomi after mass gatherings were temporarily suspended during the pandemic.

The entire stretch of road starting from Dadar station till Shivaji Park has been cleared of encroachment and hawkers. Civic officials said designated flying squads have been deployed to track illegal parking.

Spread across 30 acres, the entire Shivaji Park has been converted into a makeshift shelter, with cooking and catering services arranged at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana. Civic ward offices said NGOs and self-help groups will be allowed to distribute food only after prior reservation.

“To make sure safety measures are followed and traffic movement is not obstructed, we have appealed to NGOs and self-help groups to pre-register themselves with the BMC. Separate windows have been set up on both sides of the park and designated areas have also been marked for food trucks,” said a civic official. The official added that specific lanes have also been marked as parking space for ambulances and to ensure smooth flow of emergency vehicles.

The local BMC ward office has also set up barricades and CCTV cameras. A control room has also been set up. “We have installed charging points and Wi-Fi hotspots as well and have made residential arrangements for the monks. To make sure devotees don’t find it difficult to reach the location, air balloons will be launched from the ground,” the official added.

Civic officials said the event will be live-streamed across social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.