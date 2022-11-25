scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Ambedkar tourism circuit to be inaugurated today

The circuit will be inaugurated on Saturday on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day.

The tour will be free of cost on December 3, 4, 7 and 8.

Maharashtra tourism department has designed tour circuits across the state to equip travellers with information about the life of B R Ambedkar. The circuit will be inaugurated on Saturday on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will flag off the tour circuit.

The tour will be free of cost on December 3, 4, 7 and 8. Tourism Secretary Saurabh Vijay said: “The tour circuit will be conducted free-of-cost in association with Mumbai Tour Guide Association in six districts of Maharashtra namely Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad.”

