Ambedkar Nagar slums: Rights panel orders govt to draw up plan to rehabilitate displaced families

Three years after a demolition drive was carried out in Ambedkar Nagar slums in Cuffe Parade displacing at least 1,500 families, the state human rights commission has directed the Maharashtra government to form a committee and formulate plan to rehabilitate affected people.

Jagdish Gujjar (42), who lost his home, however, has no hope. “I had to send my children back to our village in Uttar Pradesh. Where would they stay here,” he says. He pitched a plastic roof tent and has since been staying there with his wife and uncle. He claims to have moved to Ambedkar Nagar in 1997. Before that, his uncle lived in the slum settlement.

In 2015, a notice was served to 1,500 families to vacate their houses but no further action was taken. On May 1, 2017, an announcement on loudspeaker was made in the slum. On May 3, the demolition drive was undertaken.

The forest department has claimed the demolished area was in fact mangroves and was encroached by slum-dwellers. After hearing the matter for over two years, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission in its order dated January 7 observed that the eviction process continued for four days and residents underwent “physical, mental trauma, financial loss and most importantly their right to shelter”.

The commission, headed by M A Sayeed, directed Maharashtra chief secretary to form a committee of officials from forest department, revenue department, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and Slum Rehabilitation Authority to formulate a rehabilitation plan for the 1,500 families. It further directed the government to scrutinise claims of each dweller and finalise the list of dwellers who need rehabilitation within three months.

Manoj Chaurasia, whose house was partially gutted in a 2013 fire and later demolished in 2017, is hopeful the human rights commission order will be taken seriously by the state government. “I lived there for 20 years. All of us are poor and can’t afford to live on rent. I tried living on rent for sometime, later I erected poles and a plastic sheet and my family has been living on the demolished site since,” said Chaurasia, a driver.

According to Bilal Khan, from Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan, he filed a complaint with the commission after the fact finding committee found several violations in demolition procedure. “The forest department claimed they do not have a rehabilitation policy. These people have been living in temporary shelter since years,” Khan said.

