Ambedkar Jayanti event at Chaityabhoomi to be aired live on April 14

Maharashtra has decided to broadcast the function of Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary by the Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, live on April 14. The decision was taken at a coordination committee meeting, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Minister for Social Justice Dhananjay Munde said, “The committee will issue guidelines on how to observe Ambedkar Jayanti amid the pandemic.”

Although a small official function will be held at the Ambedkar Memorial, the state has urged people not to throng the venue.

Munde said, “The government holds Ambedkar in high esteem, but harsh restrictions on public gathering has become inevitable to contain rising Covid-19 cases. Therefore, this year, we have arranged for the live telecast.”

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut has urged the Chief Minister to announce various social welfare schemes on Ambedkar Jayanti. In a letter to Thackeray, Raut said, “The government should implement innovative schemes for the development of Dalits and tribals among others. The Chief Minister should constitute a ministerial-level sub-committee to review the ongoing welfare schemes and add more schemes.”

Last year, various programmes were implemented for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by the social justice, tribal development, school education, higher and technical education, housing, rural development, urban development, agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries development departments.