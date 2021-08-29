Ambani terror scare: NIA seeks custody of Waze, Mane

A WEEK before filing its chargesheet in the Ambani terror scare case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday sought from the special court the custody of dismissed Mumbai Police officers Sachin Waze and Sunil Mane.

The agency said it is on its “final leg” of probe and the role of key suspected persons surfaced, which needs to be confirmed with the two on the basis of documents and other materials. The NIA sought Waze’s custody for two days and Mane’s custody for five days. “The investigation is progressing on a day-to-day basis (on) direct involvement and specific role of some co-accused, along with previously arrested accused. Who killed Mansukh Hiran… a part of the larger conspiracy of this case is revealed and investigation is underway. It is being ascertained to know the role of arrested accused and other involved in the larger conspiracy…” the NIA said in its plea. It added that its officers traced incriminating material against suspected accused.

The NIA has invoked charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along murder and criminal conspiracy, claiming that 20 gelatin sticks were planted in an SUV car near the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and Hiran, who was using the car, was murdered on March 4. It also sought to confront Waze and Mane with witness statements, articles and documents seized following the arrest of five others, including former ACP Pradeep Sharma. The agency said the two need to be quizzed on the cash seized from the accused and bank statements to track the “origin and reverse trail of monetary transaction”. It alleged that the accused, as police officers, tried to evade interrogation and were both involved in the conspiracy to kill Hiran. Special Judge Prashant R Sitre will hear the plea on Monday.