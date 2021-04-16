Ambani terror scare: NIA piece together Waze’s ‘initial plan’ of roping in duo, gunning them down

Sachin Waze, arrested on March 13, was produced before the special court after the end of his NIA remand. (PTI/File)

NIA officials investigating the Ambani terror scare case say they are now getting a clearer picture of an initial plan allegedly hatched by arrested cop Sachin Waze before a Scorpio filled with gelatin sticks was placed outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

The NIA has learnt that 62 unaccounted bullets, which they found during a search of Waze’s residence, were likely meant to be given to two history sheeters who were to drive a vehicle with explosives to the Ambani residence as per this original plan.

The agency had also found the passport of one of the two people they believe were meant to drive a stolen Maruti Eeco vehicle to the Ambani residence.

As per the original plan, the duo were to be gunned down by Waze, after which he would claim the case was solved.

An officer said, “We are verifying if the 62 unaccounted bullets that were found at Waze’s Thane residence were to be given to the two persons. There is no reason why he should have this ammunition at his residence.”

Apart from finding these 62 bullets, the NIA also found that 25 of 30 bullets allotted to Waze for his service pistol were missing. The agency suspects all these bullets were linked to the original plan that did not go through as Waze was too hard pressed for time with high-profile investigations on his plate to work out the details.

The agency is also investigating the timing of the incident. “The Scorpio vehicle was placed outside the Ambani residence on February 25, a week before the budget session of the Maharashtra government was to begin. We are trying to find out why Waze was in such a hurry that he decided to drive the vehicle himself to execute the plan just a week before the session.”

On Friday, Waze filed an application before the special court seeking permission to speak to his lawyers on the phone for 20 minutes. His plea said that “prevailing circumstances are crucial for which the accused needs to instruct his lawyers for effective representation so as to explore his legal remedies before various fora”.

The plea said that while he was allowed to speak to his lawyer twice in the past week, the call was disconnected within five minutes, due to which he could not instruct his lawyer effectively, “causing grave prejudice to his legal rights as an undertrial prisoner”.

He claimed that physical mulaqats with lawyers have been discontinued due to Covid-19 and hence he should be allowed to speak to his lawyer. The court allowed the plea, instructing jail authorities to allow Waze to speak to his lawyers for 20 minutes once a week.

Meanwhile, the special NIA court sent API Riyazuddin Kazi to judicial custody till April 23 after the NIA did not seek his further custody for questioning.

Kazi, a part of the CIU along with Waze, was arrested on Sunday, with the NIA claiming that he had a role in destruction of evidence in the case. Kazi moved a plea seeking to be provided protection and security in the jail.

The court said that while jail authorities undertake security of all inmates, considering the sensitive nature of the case, jail officials can be directed to ensure Kazi is provided adequate security in jail. Kazi had on Sunday made a plea before the court stating that he does not want to give a confessional statement or become an approver in the case.