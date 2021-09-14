Ambani terror scare, Hiran murder case: NIA probes source of gelatin, if more people involved in case

After filing a chargesheet in the Ambani terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case against 10 accused, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now begun probing if other people were involved in the conspiracy and the source of the gelatin sticks placed in the Scorpio vehicle outside the Ambani residence.

In the chargesheet, the NIA had sought permission to continue the investigation in the case.

An NIA officer said that while they have recorded the statement of a Nagpur-based company from which the gelatin was sourced, they would be able to identify from where a particular stick had come if they had the box number. “In this case, since we do not know the box number, we are still trying to find out who sourced the sticks.”

During the probe, the NIA has also found from the statement of an intelligence officer close to former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh that Singh allegedly used FaceTime ID ‘Balaji Kurkure’ to communicate through his phone.

The agency stated in the chargesheet, “It has come on record that one suspected person (from Mumbai state) was in communication with their associates, including arrested accused, through facetime application, which is associated with google account i.e. ******@gmail.com for a secret chat communication to execute the plan of killing one person in instant crime.”

The NIA is in communication with Apple to get details about the FaceTime ID and the google account.

Besides, NIA is also waiting for an Internet telephony service located in the US to find out the location from where a Telegram message, purporting to be from the Jaish-ul-Hind, was uploaded.

While it was initially claimed that the message was uploaded from Tihar jail in Delhi, a cyber expert has said that it was on the insistence of Param Bir Singh that he linked the particular Telegram message to the Ambani case. An NIA officer said that they would also be investigating why Singh asked the cyber expert to prepare such a report.

Singh was called for questioning by the NIA earlier this year. However, the revelation made by the cyber expert came after Singh’s initial statement. Asked if Singh would be summoned for questioning, the officer said NIA may call him at a later stage depending on the investigation.

The officer further said that while their initial probe has pointed to one more suspect, they would decide the further course of action depending upon the evidence they gather. So far, they were focussed on filing a chargesheet against the 10 accused within the stipulated 180-day period under UAPA Act, the officer added. “Now that the chargesheet has been filed, we are probing if there was a mastermind who may not be among the 10 arrested accused. Depending on the evidence, we will file another chargesheet.”

Soon after NIA filed the chargesheet, NCP leader Nawab Malik had alleged that the central agency had protected Singh by not naming him as an accused at the behest of BJP. Malik alleged that Singh was being protected since he had written to the chief minister accusing former state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh of corruption.