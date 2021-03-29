Ambani terror scare case: NIA recovers 2 number plates of vehicle that govt staffer reported missing in Nov

The employee had reported the vehicle missing in November last year and an FIR was registered for the same. (Express File)

TWO VEHICLE number plates that were recovered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday from the Mithi river in connection with the Ambani terror scare case belong to an Aurangabad-based government employee.

The employee had reported the vehicle missing in November last year and an FIR was registered for the same.

The NIA is now investigating why the accused used that particular registration number in the crime.

The NIA, which is investigating the Ambani terror scare case and the murder of Mansukh Hiran, on Sunday recovered several articles including number plates and digital video recorders (DVR) that were allegedly dumped by suspended API Sachin Waze in the Mithi river in Bandra (east). Waze had accompanied the NIA team on Sunday and led them to the spot where evidence allegedly linking him to the incident was found.

Based on the spots where Waze said the evidence had been thrown, a team of divers carried out searches under water and found DVRs, CPU, number plates among other evidence the NIA believes is linked to the crime.

Two number plates with the same registration number that were recovered from the Mithi river belong to Aurangabad-based Vijay Nade. Nade told the media in Aurangabad that his Maruti Eeco car bearing the same registration number was stolen on November 16, 2020 from Uddhavrao Patil Chowk in Aurangabad. He said he had approached the local police station where an FIR was registered.

An officer said they will be verifying the complaint to find out why this particular registration number was used by the accused.

Waze is currently in the custody of the NIA, which was also handed the probe in connection with the Hiran murder case by the MHA. While the ATS had been investigating the case earlier, since it is linked to the Ambani terror scare case, the matter was handed over to the NIA.

An ATS officer said they are currently assisting the NIA until the complete handover of the paperwork related to the investigations is over.

The NIA last week invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UAPA against Waze. While initially he was arrested for allegedly planting a Scorpio vehicle outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence, the NIA is now probing him along with two others in connection with the alleged murder of Hiran.

Hiran was using the Scorpio vehicle that was kept outside the Ambani residence. On March 5, Hiran’s body was found in Mumbra creek, hours after he went missing.