Ambani terror scare case: Court rejects NIA’s custody request for Sachin Waze, Sunil Mane

A special court on Monday rejected the National Investigation Agency’s plea seeking custody of dismissed Mumbai Police officers Sachin Waze and Sunil Mane in connection with the Ambani terror scare case. The court also allowed Waze to undergo treatment at a private hospital for his heart ailment, the expenses for which will be borne by him.

The NIA had last week sought the custody of Waze and Mane claiming that they want to probe the role of a suspected person in the conspiracy.

Defence lawyers opposed the plea stating that the NIA has not given any new ground to seek their custody. The NIA is expected to file its chargesheet in the case this week.

Waze’s lawyers also said that he is facing a serious health scare as three of his arteries have 90 per cent blockage and doctors have advised immediate surgery.

During the hearing Waze told court that he did not want “to become Stan Swamy”.

Swamy, an 84-year-old tribal rights activist, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, had died in July in a private hospital while in judicial custody.