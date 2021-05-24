Ambani terror scare case: Constable dismissed by Mumbai Police

Shinde is the third policeman to be dismissed by Mumbai Police in connection with the case. (File Photo)

Constable Vinakayak Shinde, arrested by the NIA in connection with the Ambani terror scare case and the Mansukh Hiran murder, was dismissed by Mumbai Police on Monday.

Shinde is the third policeman to be dismissed by Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

Prior to this, Sachin Waze and Riyaz Kazi, who had been arrested by the NIA, were also dismissed by Mumbai Police.

A statement released by Mumbai Police said, “Police Constable Vinayak Shinde has been dismissed from police service. Order has been issued under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India by the Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Mumbai.”

The NIA has claimed that it was Shinde who had delivered SIM cards that were used in the crime to the main accused.

Shinde had earlier been arrested and convicted in the Lakkhan Bhaiyya fake encounter case. He was out on parole this year, when he is alleged to have taken part in the crime.

He is currently lodged at the Taloja prison along with other the accused in the Ambani terror scare case.