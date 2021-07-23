Ambani terror scare case: Accused seeks bail, claims was unaware of conspiracy

He added that even if it is considered that Gaur had provided the SIM cards, there is nothing to show that he knew about the conspiracy.

While seeking bail before the special court, one of the accused in the Ambani terror scare case on Thursday claimed that he was made a scapegoat and was not aware of the alleged conspiracy.

Naresh Gaur, who the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims had procured SIM cards used in the conspiracy to plant an explosives-laden Scorpio car near Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran – who was using the Scorpio – has sought bail on merits.

Lawyer Aniket Nikam told the court that while Gaur has been booked for procuring SIM cards for dismissed police officer and main conspirator in the case, Sachin Waze, there are no call data records to show that the two were in touch.

He added that even if it is considered that Gaur had provided the SIM cards, there is nothing to show that he knew about the conspiracy.

He said that Gaur, who worked with a private firm in Ahmedabad, may have procured the SIM cards when asked by a serving police officer “who had clout”.

The NIA prosecutor will argue the bail plea next week. Gaur is among the 10 accused arrested in the case.