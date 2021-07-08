Ambani terror scare case: Accused moves bail plea in NIA court, claims judicial custody illegal

Soni was arrested last month in connection with the murder of Mansukh Hiran, whose car with explosives was parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February. (File Photo)

Manish Soni, an accused in the Ambani terror scare case, has recently filed a bail plea in the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court alleging that he was remanded without being produced before it, which is hearing the case. The NIA on Monday had told the special court that Soni was sent to judicial custody by the magistrate court, where he was produced to record his statement.

Soni’s bail application, filed through advocate Rahul Arote, has said that since the accused was remanded without being produced before the special NIA court, the remand was illegal and hence, he should be released on bail. The court is likely to hear the plea this week.

Soni was arrested last month in connection with the murder of Mansukh Hiran, whose car with explosives was parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February. The NIA has claimed that Soni was driving the car in which Hiran was smothered and killed on March 4.